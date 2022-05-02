Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.05.2022
TricorBraun: TRICORBRAUN APPOINTS SENIOR LEADERSHIP ROLES

Scott Beamer Named CFO; Declan McCarthy Appointed President, TricorBraun Europe

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun has named Scott Beamer Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Declan McCarthy, who has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. Both report to President and CEO Court Carruthers.

Declan McCarthy, President, TricorBraun Europe

"Scott's background and accomplishments with growing, global organizations make him an ideal fit for TricorBraun," said Carruthers. "Our entire team is thrilled to welcome Scott, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategies while building the best place for the best people in packaging."

Beamer joins TricorBraun with extensive financial leadership experience, including nearly a decade in Chief Financial Officer roles. Most recently he served as Vice President and CFO at CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP). Previously, he served as CFO at Stepan Company and spent 16 years in global finance roles at PPG Industries. Beamer will serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

McCarthy Appointed to Newly-Created Role of President, TricorBraun Europe

After serving as TricorBraun's CFO for three and a half years and overseeing significant growth, McCarthy has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. In this newly-created role, he will drive growth of the company's European businesses. McCarthy will continue to serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

"It's an exciting time for our European business and I am confident in Declan's abilities to lead through our next stage of growth," said Carruthers. "I am grateful for his hard work and significant achievements, not only as CFO, but as part of our Executive Leadership Team. Declan is an exceptional leader and the right person to guide our fantastic team in Europe."

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 1,700 packaging professionals operating from more than 75 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

www.tricorbraun.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808177/Declan_McCarthy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/343926/tricorbraun_logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
