At 6.60% Global CAGR of Glass Fiber Market Size Worth USD 25232.22281 Million by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Glass Fiber market was worth around USD 17,195.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 25232.22281 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.60 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Glass Fiber Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Glass Fiber Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.60% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Glass Fiber Market was valued approximately USD 17,195.40 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 25232.22 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. North American demand for fiberglass accounts for the largest share.

APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing market for glass fibers.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as"Glass Fiber Market By Type (Glass, Carbon, Aramid, Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fibers, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Fibers And Other Fibers), By Application (Composite And Non-Composite), By End Use (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Pipe & Tank, Electrical & Electronics, Protective Clothing And Others) And By Region - Global Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 - 2028."into their research database.

Glass Fiber Market: Overview

Glass fibers are one of the most versatile industrial materials, consisting of numerous extremely fine glass fibers. Glass fibers are used as polymer reinforcement in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, marine, sporting and leisure goods, and construction and civil engineering. During the next five years, glass fibers are expected to dominate the overall market in terms of volume and value. Because of their low cost and superior physical and mechanical properties such as strength, durability, flexibility, stability, and lightweight, glass fibers are in high demand. E-glass fibers are commonly used in the wind energy, pipes and tanks, electrical and electronics, and construction and infrastructure industries. High strength glass, such as R, S, S-2, and advances, is used in the aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and wind energy industries, among others.

The automotive and transportation industries have witnessed a significant increase in demand for fiberglass panels, fiberglass resin, and fiberglass epoxy. The demand for these composite materials is driven by their ability to make vehicle structures lower in weight while maintaining strength. The growing popularity of electric vehicles has raised the need to make vehicles lighter, which is likely to drive demand for fiberglass materials.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/glass-fiber-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

180 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Glass Fiber Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers

In the renewable energy sector, there is a growing demand for advanced materials.

Automobile, aerospace, and marine industries are all in high demand.

Optical Fiber Cables and Electronics are in High Demand.

Restraint

High production costs

Recycling issues

A lack of R&D funding for specialty synthetic fibers

Opportunity

Glass Fiber Pipes are in high demand in emerging economies.

In the Middle East and North Africa , there is a growing need for glass fibers in the construction and infrastructure industries.

Challenge

Developing Low-Cost fibers.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/glass-fiber-market

Recent Developments

In July 2019 , Teijin and AEV Robotics ( Australia ) have agreed to collaborate on lightweight automobile solutions for future transportation. Teijin's high-performance carbon and aramid fibers would be used in these automobile solutions.

, Teijin and AEV Robotics ( ) have agreed to collaborate on lightweight automobile solutions for future transportation. Teijin's high-performance carbon and aramid fibers would be used in these automobile solutions. In June 2020 , Valmiera's production facility in Dublin, GA was recently purchased by Vetrotex. The company's footprint in America will be strengthened as a result of this investment.

Global Glass Fiber Market: Segmentation

The global Glass Fiber market is segregated based on Type, Application and End use.

By end use, the market is classified into Aerospace & defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Pipe & Tank, Electrical & Electronics, Protective Clothing and Others. This category had a significant share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Wind energy is expected to have the biggest share in terms of volume during the projection period. In the production of wind turbine blades, nacelles, and hubs, glass and specialty synthetic fibers are in high demand. Many businesses are investing in the development of composite materials for the wind energy industry.

By application, the market is divided into composites and non-composites. Composites accounted for the highest share of the market and are expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Composites are multiphase materials that have been synthesized artificially in order to achieve a favorable mix of materials. Composites are typically materials made up of high-strength fibers with a high modulus inserted in or bonded to a matrix with different interfaces.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/glass-fiber-market

List of Key Players of Glass Fiber Market:

Owens Corning (US)

Toray Industries Inc. ( Japan )

) Teijin Limited ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation ( Japan )

) Hexcel Corporation (US)

SGL Group ( Germany )

) Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) DSM (Netherland)

Honeywell international Inc. (US)

Jushi Group Co.Ltd. ( China ).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Glass Fiber Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Glass Fiber Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Glass Fiber Market Industry?

What segments does the Glass Fiber Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Glass Fiber Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 17,195.40 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 25232.22 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.60% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Owens Corning (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), DSM (Netherland), Honeywell international, Inc. (US), Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2596

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/glass-fiber-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific market for healthcare IT outsourcing's growth prospects in the coming years.

North American demand for fiberglass accounts for the largest share. Increased investment in the construction and building industries is expected to drive North American fiberglass consumption.

In the global glass Fiber market, Asia Pacific accounted for the greatest proportion. In the future years, APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing market for glass fibers. The need for glass Fiber has increased significantly in the region as a result of the expansion of the transportation, construction, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and other industries. Glass fibers are used extensively in the construction industry. The need for advanced glass fibers is being driven by rapid infrastructure development in emerging economies such as India and China.

Global Glass Fiber Market is segmented as follows:

Glass Fiber Market: By Fiber Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fibers

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Fibers

Other Fibers

Glass Fiber Market: By End-use industry Outlook (2022-2028)

Aerospace & defense

Wind Energy

Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Pipe & Tank

Electrical & Electronics

Protective Clothing

Others

Glass Fiber Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Composite

Non-Composite

Glass Fiber Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Glass Fiber Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-glass-fibre-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Picric Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global picric acid market was worth around $3300 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow around $7200 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8% over the forecast period.

The global picric acid market was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow around by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8% over the forecast period. Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was worth around USD 5.86 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7.98 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 percent over the forecast period.

The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9 percent over the forecast period. Microcrystalline Cellulose Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global microcrystalline cellulose market is likely to grow from $570.1 million in 2021 to $818.2 million by the end of 2028. It is likely to exhibit exponential growth with a healthy CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/