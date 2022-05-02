Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - BlockchainK2 Corp. wholly-owned subsidiary Amplify Games (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has taken the first step on the Amplify journey, with the launch of the public beta of its new class-leading gaming marketplace ARKADE, arkade.gg.

The ARKADE marketplace will not only be a place where gamers can come to buy and sell their games, but it will be a safe and trusted community where they can engage with the crypto and NFT side of gaming as that space evolves over time and becomes mainstream.

"Our first release of ARKADE is the proving grounds for us to test and improve the marketplace, putting down a firm foundation upon which we can continue to build the features and capabilities that gamers are looking for in a next generation marketplace and storefront," says Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games. "With the ARKADE marketplace we will be able to innovate in the gaming marketplace space that has largely been stagnant for the past few years."

ARKADE is the first step in the Amplify Games strategy of meeting gamers where they are today, designing innovation within the market that is in line with the values of those gamers, and with gamers on board with that vision, bringing them forward into new spaces, expanding the gaming market.

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of tremendous opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information about Amplify Games, please visit http://www.amplifygames.io./.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sergei Stetsenko, CEO

604-630-8746

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122355