Geddes also auctioning off one private shoot to take place in her New York studio, to raise money for mothers and children in Ukraine; Ukrainian children NFT also being developed with all proceeds going to The American Red Cross

Anne Geddes, photographer globally renowned for her iconic imagery capturing the beauty, purity, and joy of new life, brings her artistry and creativity to NFTs for the first time. On May 6, 2022, the Anne Geddes Mother's Day 2022 NFT Collection will drop at 9 a.m. PT, commemorating the holiday. The Collection contains nine selections made available in a variety of format configurations. Her highly anticipated collection will be sold exclusively through the certified carbon-neutral blockchain marketplace WAX and powered by the Shopify app Waxify. Her renowned artwork will be available for purchase in FIAT (USD) through credit card, PayPal and other traditional payments as well as WAXP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. This crossover collection seamlessly bridges the gap between the mainstream Anne Geddes photography collectors and avid NFT collectors.

Buyers can pre-register for the sale at annegeddes.io, with a pre-sale beginning a day prior May 5, 2022, at 9 a.m. PT.

The configurations of the collection include:

Limited Edition Digital Prints:

All nine images in the Mother's Day collection are minted as digital art prints. Every digital print can be "redeemed" for a corresponding physical 8"x10" print.

Signature Series:

All nine images from the collection make up the "Signature Series." Every digital print will feature an original authenticated digital signature and a signed physical print. Only 20 of each print will be available for a total of 180 prints. These prints are created exclusively for the Anne Geddes Mother's Day 2022 NFT Collection.

1-of-1 Collection:

Two images from the collection will be available as limited edition one-of-one digital and physical prints. Each image will feature an authenticated original digital signature and a signed one-of-a-kind physical print.

Each artfully minted NFT will come with an exclusive redemption offering for a physical piece of art, made exclusively for this release. Every NFT will also contain a minted video of Anne personally discussing each of the images. Additionally, all digital and physical prints will be made exclusively for this release and will not be made again in this format.

Anne will also be auctioning off one elusive private shoot in her studio in New York to raise money for mothers and children in Ukraine. An additional commemorative NFT to support Ukrainian children will be available in the gallery to help raise additional funds. All proceeds will be provided to The American Red Cross.

While Anne's photography has been treasured and respected by many generations, her evocative move into the blockchain with an iconic Anne Geddes Mother's Day NFT Collection is groundbreaking for an artist of this caliber.

