

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $530.2 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $89.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $583.5 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.8% to $1.95 billion from $1.48 billion last year.



ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $530.2 Mln. vs. $89.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.965 to $2.065 Bln



