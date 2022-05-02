

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation accelerated in March and remained high, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 25.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 22.4 percent increase in February.



The development of prices was influenced by the price rise of base materials, energy prices, wages and by weakening of the forint exchange rate against euro, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices gained 39.4 percent annually in March and foreign market prices increased by 19.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 4.8 percent in March.







