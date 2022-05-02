Surgical Retractor Market Size to Reach 3.82 billion by 2031| Surgical Retractor Industry to grow at a CAGR ~7% by 2021 to 2031 |Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surgical Retractor Market is expected to clock US$ ~3.82 billion by 2031 owing to the growing number of surgeries coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
Growth Factor
In an effort to maintain their position in the market, the prominent players are continuously making an effort to launch novel and advanced surgical retractors.
For instance, in December 2020, JUNE Medical partnered with Vivo Surgical to launch the Galaxy II LUX self-retaining ring retractor with light. The device combines JUNE Medical's Galaxy II retractor with Vivo Surgical's KLARO light that can be mounted on the retractor via a purpose-designed clip, giving surgeons better access and a clearer view of the surgical site, and eliminating the disadvantages of using overhead lighting or personal head torches.
The global surgical retractor market has been analyzed from four different perspectives-Type, Application, End-User, and Region.
Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'
The global surgical retractor market has been segmented into two categories depending on type, viz. hand-held retractors and self-retaining retractors. The self-retaining retractors segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2020, owing to its benefits over hand-held retractors. Unlike hand-held retractors, self-retaining retractors do not need an assistant to hold them in place.
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
The global surgical retractor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America commanded the largest share of the global surgical retractor market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as the developed healthcare infrastructure, rising aging population coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures, and presence of the prominent players in the region are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
The prominent players operating in the global surgical retractor market are: -
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
- BD
- Stryker
- Terumo Corporation
- Medtronic
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Integra LifeScience
- Cooper Surgical Inc
- Globus Medical
- Among others
Surgical Retractor Market Segmentation: -
Type
- Hand-Held Retractors
- Self-Retaining Retractors
Application
- Abdominal Applications
- Orthopedic Applications
- Obstetric& Gynecological
- Cardiovascular Applications
- Urological Applications
End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
Report Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021-2031
CAGR Value
~7%
Market Size by 2031
USD 3.82 billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2020
USD 1.81 billion
Historical Data for
2018-2020
No. of Pages
100 - 120
Segments covered
Type, Application, and End-User
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at a segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at the global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage of the competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage of 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
