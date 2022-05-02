Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
02.05.2022 | 15:05
Equinor ASA: Equinor Annual General Meeting - Energy Transition Plan

The Annual General Meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be held on 11 May 2022 at 16:00 CEST. Notifications of proposals and responses from the Board of Directors was published on 19 April 2022.

Equinor has put forward its Energy Transition Plan for an advisory vote at the AGM. We have received questions by some shareholders following the recommendation from two proxy advisors against this Plan. We are therefore pleased to reiterate the Energy transition plan and the company's response on www.equinor.com/about-us/annual-general-meeting-2022 under "downloads and links".

The response is also attached to this announcement. We welcome any questions or clarifications which investors may have to help assess support for the Energy Transition Plan.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Energy Transition Plan 2 May (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d403d23-8210-422d-82b1-1bcc0c74b7e6)

