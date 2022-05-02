Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
F-star Therapeutics, Inc.: F-star Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2022(NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call and webcast on May 10th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. EST to review first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the call, participants may join via a live webcast on the Investors & News section of the F-star Therapeutics website, under Events and Presentations. To join by phone, participants may dial the following numbers at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call:

Investors dial1-877-704-4453
International investors dial1-201-389-0920
WebcastLink (https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=i44okfMz)
Conference ID13728991

A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days from the call and may be accessed in the Investor & News/Events and Presentationssection of the F-star Therapeutics website.

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer. F-star is pioneering the use of tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies to create a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. The Company has four second-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics in the clinic, each directed against some of the most promising IO targets in drug development, including LAG-3 and CD137. F-star's proprietary antibody discovery platform is protected by an extensive intellectual property estate. F-star has over 500 granted patents and pending patent applications relating to its platform technology and product pipeline. The Company has attracted multiple partnerships with biopharma targeting significant unmet needs across several disease areas, including oncology, immunology, and CNS.

For more information visit our websiteand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries:
John Fraunces
Relationship Manager
+1 917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

For media inquiries:
Helen Shik
Shik Communications LLC
+1 617-510-4373
helen@shikcommunications.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
