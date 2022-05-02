Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA)(LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla220516XYXa4JbB.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts:

In Buenos Aires:

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Samantha Olivieri

Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Email: investors@grupoclarin.com



In London:

Jasford IR

Alex Money

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

E-mail: alex@jasford.com



In New York:

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo

