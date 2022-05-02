Enray Solutions has developed an autonomous, water-free cleaning robot for ground-mount solar installations that draws its power from an on-board PV panel and battery. The robot is designed to withstand the harsh environmental conditions of all kinds of terrain.From pv magazine India India's Enray Solutions has developed a self-powered, easy-to-use robot for water-free cleaning of ground-mount solar installations. The robot is built for harsh, dusty environments, and the company claims it can lead to a generation increase of up to 7% compared to periodic wet cleaning. The robot doesn't require ...

