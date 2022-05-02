

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the easily transmitted Omicron BA.2 variant of coronavirus continues to raise the upward arrow in the Covid metrics graph, hospitalizations due to the viral disease increased by 15 percent in the last fortnight.



17,248 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 2000 patients are admitted in intensive care units, according to the latest New York Times tally.



However, hospitalization rates remain far below levels during earlier surges that put pressure on the country's healthcare facilities.



The United States recorded a 51 percent rise in Covid cases in the past two weeks.



Covid casualties reduced by 29 percent in the same period.



16153 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Sunday.



With this, the total number of people infected with the virus in the country has risen to 81,365,218, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 21 Covid deaths, the total Covid casualties in the U.S. reached 993,733.



New York reported the most number of cases - 4521 - and casualties - 10.



80,719,929 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 219,729,731 Americans, or 66.2 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.2 percent of people above 65.



45.8 percent of the eligible population, or 100,670,270 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



915 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,236,836.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de