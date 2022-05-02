Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
02.05.22
08:32 Uhr
6,615 Euro
-0,140
-2,07 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.05.2022
Citycon Oyj: Citycon to publish its Interim Report for January-March 2022 on Thursday, 5 May 2022 approximately at 8:30 pm EEST

CITYCON OYJ Investor News2 May 2022 at 12:15 hrs

HELSINKI, Finland, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will publish its Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2022 on Thursday, 5 May 2022 approximately at 8:30 pm EEST. The report will be available on Citycon's website immediately after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocasting will held on Friday, 6 May 2022 at 10 am EEST. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live on the following website: https://citycon.videosync.fi/2022-q1

Conference call numbers are:
Participants from Europe +44 333 300 08 04
Participants from the US +1 631 913 14 22
PIN: 77197406#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-to-publish-its-interim-report-for-january-march-2022-on-thursday--5-may-2022-approximately-a,c3557983

© 2022 PR Newswire
