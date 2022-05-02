BONDUELLE: Bonduelle - Quarter 3 FY 2021-2022 Revenue: Activity growth in line with annual guidance

BONDUELLE

Quarter 3 FY 2021-2022 Revenue

(January 1 - March 31, 2022)

Activity growth in line with annual guidance

Growth in the group's various activities and geographies driven by the dynamism of the food service sector and by favorable comparison bases

The Bonduelle Group's revenue stands for the 3rd quarter of FY 2021-2022 at € 725.9 million, a change from the previous financial year of +7.6% based on reported figures and +4.-% on like for like basis* after taking into account currency fluctuations, mainly the strengthening of the US and Canadian dollars. No change in the group's scope of consolidation occurred over the period. Over the 9 first months, the revenue stands at € 2,168.7 million, up +2.5% on reported figures and +1.-% on like for like basis*.

Activity by Geographic Region

Total Consolidated Revenue

(in € millions) 9 months

2021-2022 9 months

2020-2021 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like for like basis* 3rd quarter

2021-2022 3rd quarter

2020-2021 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like for like basis* Europe Zone 999.8 955.5 4.6% 4.7% 336.- 307.4 9.3% 9.4% Non-Europe Zone 1,168.9 1,160.6 0.7% -2.1% 389.9 367.1 6.2% -0.5% Total 2,168.7 2,116.1 2.5% 1.-% 725.9 674.6 7.6% 4.-%

Activity by Operating Segments

Total Consolidated Revenue

(in € millions) 9 months

2021-2022 9 months

2020-2021 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like for like basis* 3rd quarter

2021-2022 3rd quarter

2020-2021 Variation

Reported figures Variation

Like for like basis* Canned 873.6 840.1 4.-% 2.8% 280.1 251.1 11.6% 9.7% Frozen 561.7 505.1 11.2% 8.6% 198.7 173.1 14.8% 9.6% Fresh processed 733.5 770.9 -4.9% -6.-% 247.1 250.4 -1.3% -5.6% Total 2,168.7 2,116.1 2.5% 1.-% 725.9 674.6 7.6% 4.-%

As in the first six months of the financial year, the activity is returning to a more normal growth rate, characterized by a slower demand in the retail sector and a sustained growth in food service, driven by favorable comparisons basis over the quarter.



Europe Zone

The revenue of the Europe Zone, representing 46.1% of the group's revenues over the first 9 months, recorded an overall aggregated growth of +4.6% on reported figures and +4.7% on like for like basis* and over quarter 3 revenue rose +9.3% and +9.4% respectively.

Both for the first nine months of the year and for the third quarter, the canned, frozen, and fresh prepared food operating segments are on the increase.

The long-life operating segment in the retail sector enjoyed solid growth during the quarter, particularly for brands (Bonduelle and Cassegrain), boosted in large part by the preparation of the Easter holidays. The food service business activity continued its strong growth, helped by a favorable comparison base (2nd wave Covid the previous year). Similarly, the fresh food business activity also benefited from the recovery of the food service sector during the quarter. Overall, the third quarter saw a normalization of the activities by distribution channel in Europe.

Non-Europe Zone

The revenue of the non-Europe zone, representing 53.9% of the group's revenues over the first 9 months of this financial, was up +0.7% on reported figures and -2.1% on like for like basis*.

In North America, the long-life operating segment (canned and frozen) benefited from the acceleration of the food service sector on a favorable basis of comparison, while the retail activity declined slightly on like for like basis* as expected.

Unsurprisingly, the fresh segment activities in this zone showed a decline in volume linked to the strategy to improve the profitability of this activity. Price increases negotiated with the business clients to offset inflation confirmed the positive trend in profitability over the second half of the financial year.

In the Eurasia region, the business activities continued to grow in line with previous quarters in both canned and frozen products. In Ukraine, the activity, representing a very limited part of the group's revenue, and totally stopped following the invasion of the country, is experiencing a slight recovery.

Highlights

Bonduelle's position on Ukraine and Russia

The Bonduelle Group considers that it is its duty to ensure that people have access to essential foodstuffs and to do all it can to avoid contributing to food shortages. As part of its mission, the Bonduelle Group therefore ensures the continuity of its activities in Russia to feed not only the 145 million Russians but also the 90 million inhabitants in the surrounding countries supplied by the group's Russian factories.

Yet the current context calls for exceptional measures.

The Bonduelle Group therefore decided on March 17, with the unanimous support of its controlling shareholders, its Board of Directors, and its Supervisory Board, to allocate all profits from sales in Russia during the period of conflict to the future reconstruction of infrastructure and agricultural and food ecosystems damaged by the conflict in Ukraine.

2021-2022 Outlooks

Given the business activity trend observed over the first nine months of the financial year, the necessary changes in price negotiated or to be negotiated as a result of cost inflation, and despite an uncertain health, geopolitical and consumer environment, the group confirms its guidance of 3.-% growth in business activity and targets a stable current operating margin compared to the previous financial year, at 3.6% of revenue at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

Alternative performance indicators : the group presents in its financial notices performance indicators not defined by accounting standards. The main performance indicators are detailed in the financial reports available on www.bonduelle.com

