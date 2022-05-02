(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights April 2022 76,572,850 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,572,850 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,748,806

Previous declaration

Date Total number of

shares Total number of voting rights February 2022 76,572,850 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares):

76,572,850 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares):

73,752,206

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 574,296,375 euros

Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

Gecina