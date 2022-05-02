Devyser Diagnostics AB: Invitation to audiocast for Devyser's Q1 Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday May 11, at 09.00 CET, Devyser Diagnostics AB will host an online presentation of its Q1 2022 interim report (which will have been published earlier on May 11, at 08.00 CET). The presentation will be held in English.

This call will be an audiocast only and questions can be emailed to fredrik.alpsten@devyser.com in advance or during the call and will be answered at the end of the presentation.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/devyser-diagnostics-q1-2022

Speakers: CEO Fredrik Alpsten, CFO Sabina Berlin and founder and Deputy CEO Ulf Klangby

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Alpsten, CEO

E-mail: fredrik.alpsten@devyser.com

Tel: +46 706 673 106



Sabina Berlin, CFO

E-mail: sabina.berlin@devyser.com

Tel: +46 739 519 502

About Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ)

Devyser develops, produces, and commercializes genetic test kits for laboratories in more than 45 countries. The products are used for complex DNA testing within hereditary diseases, oncology, and transplantation to guide targeted cancer therapies, diagnose a wide array of genetic diseases, and to assist in post-transplant follow-up. Devyser's products simplify complex genetic testing processes, minimize hands-on time and deliver rapid, accurate, and trusted results. Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Devyser's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: DVYSR). The company's certified adviser is Redeye AB, e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se and telephone number +46 8 121 576 90. For more information, please visit www.devyser.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on May 2, 2022 at 11:00 CET.

