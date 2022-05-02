- (PLX AI) - Covestro Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,000-2,500 million, cut from EUR 2,500-3,000 million previously.
- • This is a consequence of the ongoing COVID-lockdown in China, particularly around the Shanghai region, further significantly increasing energy and raw material costs and an assumed lower than expected global economic growth, the company said
- • Q1 EBITDA EUR 806 million vs. estimate EUR 774 million
- • Q2 2022 EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 430 million and EUR 530 million, Covestro said
COVESTRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de