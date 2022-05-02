Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
Tradegate
28.04.22
17:26 Uhr
2,494 Euro
+0,004
+0,16 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2022 | 22:05
104 Leser
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Reports Recent Business Developments and First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Montrouge, France, May 2, 2022

DBV Technologies Reports Recent Business Developments and First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted DBV Technologies a Type C meeting to align on the new Viaskin Peanut Phase 3 study protocol
  • The study protocol was recently submitted to the FDA as part of the Type C briefing materials

DBV Technologies S.A. (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced business updates concerning the regulatory status for its lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut. The Company also reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The quarterly financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022.

To download the full version of the Press Release in English language, please click on the following link: PDF Version

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b8c09215-473d-44a4-9884-4bf1d895b1b9)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
