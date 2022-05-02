- (PLX AI) - Expedia Q1 gross bookings USD 24,400 million, up 58% from last year and down 17% compared to pre-Covid Q1.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD -0.47 vs. estimate USD -0.62
- • Q1 net income USD -122 million
- • Q1 adjusted net income USD -74 million vs. estimate USD -79 million
- • Q1 revenue USD 2,249 million vs. estimate USD 2,227 million
- • CEO says continue to see positive indicators for a strong recovery in leisure travel this summer
- • Shares slide in after market
