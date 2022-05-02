

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$122 million, or -$0.78 per share. This compares with -$606 million, or -$4.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$74 million or -$0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 80.0% to $2.25 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$122 Mln. vs. -$606 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.78 vs. -$4.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $2.25 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXPEDIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de