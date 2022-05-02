

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):



Earnings: -$676 million in Q1 vs. $950 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.29 in Q1 vs. $1.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $377 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.63 per share



