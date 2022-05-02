- (PLX AI) - MGM Q1 EPS USD -0.06.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.01 vs. estimate USD -0.07
- • Q1 net income USD -18 million
- • Q1 revenue USD 2,900 million vs. estimate USD 2,780 million
- • Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Regional Operations Adjusted Property EBITDAR increased 47% and 48%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2019 and maintained margin growth over 2019 in both the Las Vegas and Regional markets
- • Says made LeoVegas offer to expand into international online gaming with a world class management team, strong IT platform and growth prospects
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de