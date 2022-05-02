

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Flowserve Corporation (FLS):



Earnings: -$15.82 million in Q1 vs. $14.08 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.12 in Q1 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $9.56 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $821.06 million in Q1 vs. $857.31 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $1.50 - $1.70



