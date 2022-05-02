

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $272.26 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $180.37 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268.51 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.4% to $877.07 million from $667.56 million last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $950 - $1000 Mln



