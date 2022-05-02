

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MGM Resorts International (MGM):



Earnings: -$18.02 million in Q1 vs. -$331.83 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $2.85 billion in Q1 vs. $1.65 billion in the same period last year.



