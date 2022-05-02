

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $379 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $425 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $499 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $2.52 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $379 Mln. vs. $425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



