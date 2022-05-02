Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2022 | 22:41
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Changes to the Board composition

May 02, 2022 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Golden Ocean Group Limited Ltd ("GOGL" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Tor Svelland has resigned as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Svelland has served as a Director since August 2020.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Svelland for his contribution and wishes him well in his future pursuits.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 53

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the Continuing Obligations of Oslo Børs.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
