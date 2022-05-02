

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $207.4 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $182.6 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $238.7 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.35 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $207.4 Mln. vs. $182.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $2.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.31 to $1.39 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.25 to $5.55 Bln



