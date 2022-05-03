Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTMC ISIN: US23292B1044 Ticker-Symbol: 8WZ 
Tradegate
02.05.22
08:00 Uhr
1,590 Euro
+0,060
+3,92 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
D-MARKET ELECTRONIC SERVICES & TRADING ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
D-MARKET ELECTRONIC SERVICES & TRADING ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6301,68002.05.
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 00:16
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hepsiburada Files Its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

ISTANBUL, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 2, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed under the SEC Filings section on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.hepsiburada.com/en/financials/sec-filings as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Hepsiburada Logo

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request from Hepsiburada Investor Relations Department at ir@hepsiburada.com.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of December 2021, we had seamlessly connected 41.8 million members and 75 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached around 29 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686926/Hepsiburada_Logo.jpg

D-MARKET ELECTRONIC SERVICES & TRADING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.