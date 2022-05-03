Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel"
WKN: A2PRBX ISIN: US86803X2045 Ticker-Symbol: 7SL2 
Tradegate
02.05.22
21:50 Uhr
1,651 Euro
+0,002
+0,11 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.05.2022 | 00:32
Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Monday, May 16, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 1:00 P.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' website at https://ir.sunworksusa.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on May 16, 2022:

Call Dial-In: 877-407-0789
Conference ID: 13728797

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through May 30, 2022:

Call Replay: 844-512-2921
Replay Passcode: 13728797

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

720.778.2415
IR@sunworksusa.com

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699798/Sunworks-Announces-First-Quarter-2022-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-Date

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
