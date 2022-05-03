Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2022 | 00:44
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUP Capital Inc. Announces Expiry of Letter of Intent With BeyondChipz LLC

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / TUP Capital Inc. (TSX.V:TUP.P) ("TUP") announces that the non-binding letter of intent in respect of the proposed business combination of TUP and BeyondChipz LLC. announced on November 5, 2021 has expired without the parties entering into a definitive agreement. Accordingly, the proposed transaction will not be proceeding. TUP will continue to search for prospective merger and acquisition opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.

About TUP

TUP is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) led by Paul Barbeau (Chief Executive Officer) and David Chow (Chief Financial Officer). Its principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities to acquire assets or a business. Incorporated in 2020 under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, TUP is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Its common shares (each, a "TUP Share") are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol TUP.P.

For further information, please contact:

TUP Capital Inc.

Paul Barbeau, Chief Executive Officer
Email: paul@npn.ca

SOURCE: TUP Capital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699821/TUP-Capital-Inc-Announces-Expiry-of-Letter-of-Intent-With-BeyondChipz-LLC

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.