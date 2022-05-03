

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to raise the cash rate by 15 basis points to 0.25 percent from 0.1 percent.



Before the announcement, the aussie advanced against its major rivals.



The aussie was worth 92.11 against the yen, 1.4840 against the euro, 0.7085 against the greenback and 1.0980 against the kiwi at 12:25 am ET.







