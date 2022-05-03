- (PLX AI) - Telenor Q1 revenue NOK 27,000 million vs. estimate NOK 27,100 million.
- • Q1 net income NOK 6,600 million
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:21
|Telenor ASA: Telenor reports first quarter 2022 results
|07:09
|Telenor Q1 Earnings Below Estimates; Sees EBITDA Growth Lagging Revenue for Some Quarters
(PLX AI) - Telenor Q1 revenue NOK 27,000 million vs. estimate NOK 27,100 million.• Q1 organic growth 0.5%• Q1 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,660 million vs. estimate NOK 12,200 million• Q1 net income NOK 6...
|07:09
|Telenor Q1 Adjusted EBITDA NOK 11,700 Million vs. Estimate NOK 12,200 Million
|07:05
|Telenor: Robust cash flow and financial position
|(Fornebu, 3 May 2022) In the first quarter, the mobile business performed well while the overall quarter was impacted by our strategic journey of investing in modern networks and structural transactions...
|Aker, Cognite, Telenor Join To Build Software Security Company
