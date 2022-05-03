- (PLX AI) - Aker Solutions Q1 revenue NOK 8,300 million vs. estimate NOK 8,690 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA margin 7%
- • Q1 orders NOK 7,000 million
|07:21
|Aker Solutions ASA: First-Quarter Results 2022
|OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions' revenue and margins increased in the first quarter of 2022. The company delivered another quarter of solid performance and continued...
|07:09
|Aker Solutions Q1 EBITDA NOK 583 Million vs. Estimate NOK 587 Million
|07:06
|Aker Solutions ASA: First-Quarter Results 2022
|Aker Solutions ASA: Invitation to Presentation of First-Quarter Results for 2022
