- (PLX AI) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Q1 revenue EUR 216 million vs. estimate EUR 208 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 31.3 million vs. estimate EUR 27 million
- • Q1 EBIT margin 14.5%
- • Q1 orders EUR 286.2 million
- • Outlook unchanged
- • CEO says demand for our products and services remained on unprecedented levels and was broad based
- • Says primary challenge for us is to continue to successfully navigate within the increasingly strained supply chains
