- (PLX AI) - Demant outlook for 2022 maintained after Q1 revenue DKK 4,603 million vs. estimate DKK 4,718 million.
- • Q1 organic growth 6%
- • FY Outlook organic growth 5-9% (unchanged)
- • FY Outlook EBIT DKK 3,600-3,900 million (unchanged)
- • Says following the positive momentum in Q1, the French hearing aid market could develop slightly more favorably in 2022 than initially anticipated
- • The market for enterprise and gaming headsets and video solutions to grow below the estimated structural growth level of around 12% due to the current supply chain situation
- • Communications to realise a slightly negative EBIT in 2022
- • Russia war to impact EBIT by about DKK 100 million
