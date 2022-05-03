

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) reported that its first quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations increased to 6.78 billon Norwegian Kroner from 2.45 billion Kroner, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was 11.16 billion kroner, compared to 5.18 billion kroner last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 3.17 kroner from 1.15 kroner.



Income from continuing operations increased to 6.41 billion Norwegian Kroner from 1.88 billion Kroner. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 2.80 kroner compared to 0.89 kroner.



Total revenue and income increased to 47.44 billion Norwegian Kroner from 32.45 billion Kroner, previous year.







