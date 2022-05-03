Hanza Holding AB: HANZA: Interim report January - March 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter 2022

Net sales increased by 45% to SEK 824 million (567). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 28 %.

(567). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 28 %. Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 83% to SEK 41.2 million (22.5), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.0% (4.0).

(22.5), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.0% (4.0). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 19.2 million (9.1), which corresponds to SEK 0.54 per share (0.27).

(9.1), which corresponds to per share (0.27). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 13.4 million (66.1).

CEO Erik Stenfors comments

"For the first time, HANZA reached sales of more than SEK 800 million in a single quarter. This is due in equal parts to good new sales, a strong customer portfolio and successfully completed acquisitions."

"Our expansion program both reaped and sowed during the quarter. Main markets already have an increased capacity after completed activities and reports strong earnings. Other markets are completing a number of activities to increase capacity and temporarily reports lower earnings."

"Going forward, we see a strengthened trend to gather production close to the customer, which is the core of HANZA's business model. Thus, we see a bright future - both in the short and long term."

This disclosure contains information that Hanza Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on May 3, 2022 at 07.30 am CET.

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors, CEO, Tel: +46-709 50 80 70, e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO, Tel: +46-707 94 98 78, e-mail: lars.akerblom@hanza.com

