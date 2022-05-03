Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|25/04/2022
FR0010309096
17
33.20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|26/04/2022
FR0010309096
16
33.20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|27/04/2022
FR0010309096
15
33.20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|28/04/2022
FR0010309096
15
33.00
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
63
33.15
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|25/04/2022 09:14:54
FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
17
XPAR
|00305756202EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|26/04/2022 09:00:37
FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
5
XPAR
|00305930330EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|26/04/2022 17:23:21
FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
11
XPAR
|00306237006EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|27/04/2022 09:07:10
FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
15
XPAR
|00306264747EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|28/04/2022 11:30:55
FR0010309096
33.00
EUR
15
XPAR
|00306500748EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
Vitura
