Regulatory News:
OVH Groupe (Paris:OVH):
In accordance with the Article L. 233-8 du Code de commerce and with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
Date
Number of shares
Total potential
Exercisable
04/30/2022
190 340 242
190 340 242
190 323 742
1 The number of potential voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) serves as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights.
2 The number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the voting rights attached to treasury shares held under a share buyback program, deprived of voting rights.
