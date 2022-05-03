Regulatory News:

OVH Groupe (Paris:OVH):

In accordance with the Article L. 233-8 du Code de commerce and with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Date Number of shares Total potential

voting rights1 Exercisable

voting rights2 04/30/2022 190 340 242 190 340 242 190 323 742

______________________

1 The number of potential voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) serves as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights.

2 The number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the voting rights attached to treasury shares held under a share buyback program, deprived of voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005707/en/

Contacts:

Media relations

Marie Vaillaud

Communications and PR Manager

media@ovhcloud.com

+33 (0)6 49 32 74 02

Investor relations

Marisa Baldo

Head of Financial Communications

investor.relations@ovhcloud.com

+33 (0)6 62 75 63 04