Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 08:03
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A true to life Chinese TV series - Ebola Fighters landed on Propeller TV

LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, 2022, a TV drama called "Ebola Fighters" premiered on the UK's biggest TV platform - Freeview through Propeller TV.

A true to life Chinese TV series - Ebola Fighters landed on Propeller TV

The series is based on real stories of an elite unit of the People's Liberation Army consisting of over 400 doctors and medical staff sent from China to Western Africa to combat Ebola in 2014.

During "the largest, most severe and most complex Ebola epidemic" in history, the Chinese military medical team constructed a medical centre specialising in treating the infectious Ebola disease within the shortest time. During the Ebola epidemic, the Chinese military medical team faced harsh deadlines, and a hostile medical environment and had to fight against local corruption. There were zero infections among Chinese healthcare workers.

Ebola Fighters was a hit with the local audience. The gripping tale, with its unique perspective and touching narrative, has caught the attention of viewers and highlighted the blessing of Chinese culture. This profound film may recall the darkest memories of COVID-19, but brings a strong message of great people pulling together, to achieve an amazing and positive outcome.

Whilst the pandemic still rages around the world, "Ebola Fighters" focuses on the boundless love between people from two nations, coming together as an ardent and warmhearted team.

In the post-epidemic era, "Ebola Fighters" brings a positive practical significance to call for global cooperation and establish a new type of international relations for win-win cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808409/Propeller_TV_Ebola_Fighers.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.