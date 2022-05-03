EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Change of Company Secretary
London, April 29
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
Change of Company Secretary
The Company announces that with effect from 1 May 2022, Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited has been appointed as Company Secretary following Kenneth J. Greig's resignation from this position.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Mr Greig for his service and contribution to the Company.
3 May 2022
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
