Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:3 May 2022

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Ex-Dividend Date -12 May 2022

Record Date -13 May 2022

Payment Date -27 May 2022

Dividend per Share - 1.0p





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186