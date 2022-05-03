Capita plc - Sale of speciality insurance businesses

Date: 3 May 2022

Completion of the sale of speciality insurance businesses

Capita plc has today completed the sale of its speciality insurance businesses to Marco Capital Holdings (UK) Limited on the terms as announced on 2 November 2021.

The sale comprised two businesses: Capita Commercial Insurance Services Limited and Capita Managing Agency Limited.

The completion of the transaction follows receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

