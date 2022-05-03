Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 08:04
Capita plc - Sale of speciality insurance businesses

PR Newswire

London, May 2

Date: 3 May 2022

Completion of the sale of speciality insurance businesses

Capita plc has today completed the sale of its speciality insurance businesses to Marco Capital Holdings (UK) Limited on the terms as announced on 2 November 2021.

The sale comprised two businesses: Capita Commercial Insurance Services Limited and Capita Managing Agency Limited.

The completion of the transaction follows receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

ENDS


For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

© 2022 PR Newswire
