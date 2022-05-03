Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

3 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 85,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 396.3653 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 398.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 393 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,825,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,265,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 648 398.00 08:33:35 00058573654TRLO0 LSE 1144 398.00 08:33:35 00058573655TRLO0 LSE 870 398.00 08:33:35 00058573656TRLO0 LSE 586 398.00 08:33:35 00058573657TRLO0 LSE 1486 398.50 08:57:02 00058574821TRLO0 LSE 1401 398.00 09:00:12 00058575107TRLO0 LSE 205 398.50 09:24:24 00058576968TRLO0 LSE 1403 398.50 09:24:24 00058576969TRLO0 LSE 199 398.00 09:35:13 00058577544TRLO0 LSE 82 398.00 09:35:13 00058577545TRLO0 LSE 1167 398.00 09:35:13 00058577546TRLO0 LSE 428 396.00 09:51:16 00058578158TRLO0 LSE 1000 396.00 09:51:34 00058578166TRLO0 LSE 83 396.00 10:05:51 00058578771TRLO0 LSE 2 396.00 10:15:54 00058579190TRLO0 LSE 1424 396.00 10:15:54 00058579191TRLO0 LSE 1372 395.50 10:23:38 00058579612TRLO0 LSE 605 394.50 10:30:09 00058580007TRLO0 LSE 729 394.50 10:30:52 00058580033TRLO0 LSE 205 394.50 10:31:13 00058580047TRLO0 LSE 1504 393.00 10:54:23 00058580989TRLO0 LSE 603 394.50 10:57:32 00058581140TRLO0 LSE 209 394.50 10:57:32 00058581141TRLO0 LSE 722 394.50 10:57:32 00058581142TRLO0 LSE 1474 395.50 11:04:25 00058581470TRLO0 LSE 1422 396.50 11:17:25 00058582007TRLO0 LSE 531 396.00 11:25:02 00058582294TRLO0 LSE 400 396.50 11:25:02 00058582295TRLO0 LSE 780 396.00 11:31:02 00058582624TRLO0 LSE 111 396.00 11:31:03 00058582625TRLO0 LSE 899 396.00 11:31:03 00058582626TRLO0 LSE 629 396.00 11:31:03 00058582627TRLO0 LSE 1409 395.50 11:31:41 00058582669TRLO0 LSE 27 395.50 11:32:10 00058582692TRLO0 LSE 1436 395.00 11:48:28 00058583740TRLO0 LSE 239 394.50 11:54:28 00058583987TRLO0 LSE 716 394.50 12:07:12 00058584628TRLO0 LSE 597 394.50 12:15:22 00058585068TRLO0 LSE 466 394.50 12:29:46 00058585659TRLO0 LSE 531 394.50 12:29:46 00058585660TRLO0 LSE 222 394.50 12:36:50 00058585976TRLO0 LSE 257 394.50 12:37:14 00058586000TRLO0 LSE 243 394.50 12:37:14 00058586001TRLO0 LSE 500 394.50 12:37:14 00058586002TRLO0 LSE 500 394.50 12:37:14 00058586003TRLO0 LSE 261 394.50 12:37:14 00058586004TRLO0 LSE 239 394.50 12:37:14 00058586005TRLO0 LSE 1160 394.50 12:37:14 00058586006TRLO0 LSE 398 394.00 12:37:50 00058586044TRLO0 LSE 374 394.00 12:38:50 00058586085TRLO0 LSE 268 394.00 12:39:52 00058586154TRLO0 LSE 105 396.50 13:24:40 00058588613TRLO0 LSE 1294 396.50 13:24:43 00058588615TRLO0 LSE 418 396.00 13:30:02 00058588837TRLO0 LSE 929 396.00 13:30:03 00058588869TRLO0 LSE 11 396.00 13:30:03 00058588870TRLO0 LSE 489 396.00 13:30:03 00058588871TRLO0 LSE 1125 396.00 13:30:03 00058588872TRLO0 LSE 884 396.00 13:37:19 00058589493TRLO0 LSE 528 396.00 13:37:19 00058589494TRLO0 LSE 246 395.00 13:58:13 00058590339TRLO0 LSE 234 395.00 13:58:13 00058590340TRLO0 LSE 915 395.00 14:15:22 00058591485TRLO0 LSE 482 396.00 14:28:02 00058592427TRLO0 LSE 46 396.00 14:28:02 00058592428TRLO0 LSE 101 396.00 14:28:02 00058592429TRLO0 LSE 324 396.00 14:28:04 00058592434TRLO0 LSE 516 396.00 14:28:04 00058592435TRLO0 LSE 354 397.00 14:38:07 00058594068TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 14:38:07 00058594069TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 14:38:07 00058594070TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 14:38:07 00058594071TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 14:38:07 00058594072TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 14:38:07 00058594073TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 14:38:07 00058594074TRLO0 LSE 601 396.50 14:38:07 00058594075TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 14:38:07 00058594076TRLO0 LSE 196 397.00 14:38:07 00058594077TRLO0 LSE 72 397.00 14:38:07 00058594078TRLO0 LSE 275 397.00 14:38:07 00058594079TRLO0 LSE 455 397.00 14:38:07 00058594080TRLO0 LSE 797 396.50 14:38:07 00058594081TRLO0 LSE 771 396.00 14:44:41 00058594748TRLO0 LSE 82 396.00 14:44:41 00058594749TRLO0 LSE 500 396.00 14:44:41 00058594750TRLO0 LSE 444 396.00 14:44:41 00058594751TRLO0 LSE 500 396.00 14:44:41 00058594752TRLO0 LSE 133 396.00 14:44:41 00058594753TRLO0 LSE 92 396.00 14:51:43 00058595613TRLO0 LSE 400 397.50 14:58:35 00058596697TRLO0 LSE 1000 397.50 14:58:35 00058596699TRLO0 LSE 216 397.50 14:58:35 00058596700TRLO0 LSE 266 397.50 14:58:45 00058596759TRLO0 LSE 400 397.50 14:58:45 00058596760TRLO0 LSE 621 397.50 14:59:26 00058596815TRLO0 LSE 551 397.00 15:08:09 00058597595TRLO0 LSE 308 397.00 15:08:09 00058597596TRLO0 LSE 500 397.00 15:08:09 00058597597TRLO0 LSE 79 397.00 15:08:09 00058597598TRLO0 LSE 497 397.00 15:08:09 00058597599TRLO0 LSE 500 397.00 15:08:09 00058597600TRLO0 LSE 354 397.00 15:08:09 00058597601TRLO0 LSE 104 396.50 15:12:02 00058597878TRLO0 LSE 312 396.50 15:12:02 00058597880TRLO0 LSE 968 396.50 15:12:02 00058597881TRLO0 LSE 10000 396.50 15:13:55 00058598022TRLO0 LSE 333 396.00 15:19:21 00058598819TRLO0 LSE 436 396.00 15:19:21 00058598820TRLO0 LSE 734 396.00 15:19:21 00058598821TRLO0 LSE 414 396.00 15:24:04 00058599420TRLO0 LSE 472 396.00 15:24:04 00058599421TRLO0 LSE 1006 396.50 15:30:38 00058600062TRLO0 LSE 392 396.50 15:30:38 00058600063TRLO0 LSE 354 396.00 15:30:43 00058600084TRLO0 LSE 500 396.00 15:30:43 00058600085TRLO0 LSE 632 396.00 15:30:43 00058600086TRLO0 LSE 428 396.00 15:30:43 00058600087TRLO0 LSE 515 396.00 15:30:43 00058600088TRLO0 LSE 107 396.00 15:30:43 00058600089TRLO0 LSE 331 396.00 15:30:43 00058600090TRLO0 LSE 293 396.00 15:45:04 00058601489TRLO0 LSE 500 396.00 15:45:04 00058601490TRLO0 LSE 206 396.00 15:45:25 00058601576TRLO0 LSE 354 396.50 15:49:40 00058602016TRLO0 LSE 400 396.50 15:49:40 00058602017TRLO0 LSE 136 396.50 15:54:02 00058602365TRLO0 LSE 667 396.50 15:54:02 00058602366TRLO0 LSE 119 397.00 15:56:51 00058602651TRLO0 LSE 487 397.00 15:56:51 00058602652TRLO0 LSE 657 397.00 15:56:51 00058602653TRLO0 LSE 349 397.00 15:56:51 00058602654TRLO0 LSE 362 398.00 16:10:39 00058603916TRLO0 LSE 148 398.00 16:10:39 00058603917TRLO0 LSE 185 398.00 16:10:39 00058603918TRLO0 LSE 340 398.00 16:10:39 00058603919TRLO0 LSE 400 398.00 16:10:39 00058603920TRLO0 LSE 602 398.00 16:10:39 00058603921TRLO0 LSE 425 398.00 16:10:39 00058603922TRLO0 LSE 400 398.00 16:10:39 00058603923TRLO0 LSE 400 398.00 16:10:55 00058603961TRLO0 LSE 221 398.00 16:10:55 00058603962TRLO0 LSE 322 398.50 16:14:39 00058604269TRLO0 LSE 260 398.50 16:14:39 00058604270TRLO0 LSE 678 398.50 16:18:05 00058604625TRLO0 LSE 500 398.50 16:19:05 00058604778TRLO0 LSE 500 398.50 16:19:05 00058604779TRLO0 LSE 474 398.50 16:19:05 00058604780TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com