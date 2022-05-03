Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 2

3 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 85,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 396.3653 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 398.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 393 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,825,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,265,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
648398.00 08:33:3500058573654TRLO0LSE
1144398.00 08:33:3500058573655TRLO0LSE
870398.00 08:33:3500058573656TRLO0LSE
586398.00 08:33:3500058573657TRLO0LSE
1486398.50 08:57:0200058574821TRLO0LSE
1401398.00 09:00:1200058575107TRLO0LSE
205398.50 09:24:2400058576968TRLO0LSE
1403398.50 09:24:2400058576969TRLO0LSE
199398.00 09:35:1300058577544TRLO0LSE
82398.00 09:35:1300058577545TRLO0LSE
1167398.00 09:35:1300058577546TRLO0LSE
428396.00 09:51:1600058578158TRLO0LSE
1000396.00 09:51:3400058578166TRLO0LSE
83396.00 10:05:5100058578771TRLO0LSE
2396.00 10:15:5400058579190TRLO0LSE
1424396.00 10:15:5400058579191TRLO0LSE
1372395.50 10:23:3800058579612TRLO0LSE
605394.50 10:30:0900058580007TRLO0LSE
729394.50 10:30:5200058580033TRLO0LSE
205394.50 10:31:1300058580047TRLO0LSE
1504393.00 10:54:2300058580989TRLO0LSE
603394.50 10:57:3200058581140TRLO0LSE
209394.50 10:57:3200058581141TRLO0LSE
722394.50 10:57:3200058581142TRLO0LSE
1474395.50 11:04:2500058581470TRLO0LSE
1422396.50 11:17:2500058582007TRLO0LSE
531396.00 11:25:0200058582294TRLO0LSE
400396.50 11:25:0200058582295TRLO0LSE
780396.00 11:31:0200058582624TRLO0LSE
111396.00 11:31:0300058582625TRLO0LSE
899396.00 11:31:0300058582626TRLO0LSE
629396.00 11:31:0300058582627TRLO0LSE
1409395.50 11:31:4100058582669TRLO0LSE
27395.50 11:32:1000058582692TRLO0LSE
1436395.00 11:48:2800058583740TRLO0LSE
239394.50 11:54:2800058583987TRLO0LSE
716394.50 12:07:1200058584628TRLO0LSE
597394.50 12:15:2200058585068TRLO0LSE
466394.50 12:29:4600058585659TRLO0LSE
531394.50 12:29:4600058585660TRLO0LSE
222394.50 12:36:5000058585976TRLO0LSE
257394.50 12:37:1400058586000TRLO0LSE
243394.50 12:37:1400058586001TRLO0LSE
500394.50 12:37:1400058586002TRLO0LSE
500394.50 12:37:1400058586003TRLO0LSE
261394.50 12:37:1400058586004TRLO0LSE
239394.50 12:37:1400058586005TRLO0LSE
1160394.50 12:37:1400058586006TRLO0LSE
398394.00 12:37:5000058586044TRLO0LSE
374394.00 12:38:5000058586085TRLO0LSE
268394.00 12:39:5200058586154TRLO0LSE
105396.50 13:24:4000058588613TRLO0LSE
1294396.50 13:24:4300058588615TRLO0LSE
418396.00 13:30:0200058588837TRLO0LSE
929396.00 13:30:0300058588869TRLO0LSE
11396.00 13:30:0300058588870TRLO0LSE
489396.00 13:30:0300058588871TRLO0LSE
1125396.00 13:30:0300058588872TRLO0LSE
884396.00 13:37:1900058589493TRLO0LSE
528396.00 13:37:1900058589494TRLO0LSE
246395.00 13:58:1300058590339TRLO0LSE
234395.00 13:58:1300058590340TRLO0LSE
915395.00 14:15:2200058591485TRLO0LSE
482396.00 14:28:0200058592427TRLO0LSE
46396.00 14:28:0200058592428TRLO0LSE
101396.00 14:28:0200058592429TRLO0LSE
324396.00 14:28:0400058592434TRLO0LSE
516396.00 14:28:0400058592435TRLO0LSE
354397.00 14:38:0700058594068TRLO0LSE
400397.00 14:38:0700058594069TRLO0LSE
400397.00 14:38:0700058594070TRLO0LSE
400397.00 14:38:0700058594071TRLO0LSE
400397.00 14:38:0700058594072TRLO0LSE
400397.00 14:38:0700058594073TRLO0LSE
400397.00 14:38:0700058594074TRLO0LSE
601396.50 14:38:0700058594075TRLO0LSE
400397.00 14:38:0700058594076TRLO0LSE
196397.00 14:38:0700058594077TRLO0LSE
72397.00 14:38:0700058594078TRLO0LSE
275397.00 14:38:0700058594079TRLO0LSE
455397.00 14:38:0700058594080TRLO0LSE
797396.50 14:38:0700058594081TRLO0LSE
771396.00 14:44:4100058594748TRLO0LSE
82396.00 14:44:4100058594749TRLO0LSE
500396.00 14:44:4100058594750TRLO0LSE
444396.00 14:44:4100058594751TRLO0LSE
500396.00 14:44:4100058594752TRLO0LSE
133396.00 14:44:4100058594753TRLO0LSE
92396.00 14:51:4300058595613TRLO0LSE
400397.50 14:58:3500058596697TRLO0LSE
1000397.50 14:58:3500058596699TRLO0LSE
216397.50 14:58:3500058596700TRLO0LSE
266397.50 14:58:4500058596759TRLO0LSE
400397.50 14:58:4500058596760TRLO0LSE
621397.50 14:59:2600058596815TRLO0LSE
551397.00 15:08:0900058597595TRLO0LSE
308397.00 15:08:0900058597596TRLO0LSE
500397.00 15:08:0900058597597TRLO0LSE
79397.00 15:08:0900058597598TRLO0LSE
497397.00 15:08:0900058597599TRLO0LSE
500397.00 15:08:0900058597600TRLO0LSE
354397.00 15:08:0900058597601TRLO0LSE
104396.50 15:12:0200058597878TRLO0LSE
312396.50 15:12:0200058597880TRLO0LSE
968396.50 15:12:0200058597881TRLO0LSE
10000396.50 15:13:5500058598022TRLO0LSE
333396.00 15:19:2100058598819TRLO0LSE
436396.00 15:19:2100058598820TRLO0LSE
734396.00 15:19:2100058598821TRLO0LSE
414396.00 15:24:0400058599420TRLO0LSE
472396.00 15:24:0400058599421TRLO0LSE
1006396.50 15:30:3800058600062TRLO0LSE
392396.50 15:30:3800058600063TRLO0LSE
354396.00 15:30:4300058600084TRLO0LSE
500396.00 15:30:4300058600085TRLO0LSE
632396.00 15:30:4300058600086TRLO0LSE
428396.00 15:30:4300058600087TRLO0LSE
515396.00 15:30:4300058600088TRLO0LSE
107396.00 15:30:4300058600089TRLO0LSE
331396.00 15:30:4300058600090TRLO0LSE
293396.00 15:45:0400058601489TRLO0LSE
500396.00 15:45:0400058601490TRLO0LSE
206396.00 15:45:2500058601576TRLO0LSE
354396.50 15:49:4000058602016TRLO0LSE
400396.50 15:49:4000058602017TRLO0LSE
136396.50 15:54:0200058602365TRLO0LSE
667396.50 15:54:0200058602366TRLO0LSE
119397.00 15:56:5100058602651TRLO0LSE
487397.00 15:56:5100058602652TRLO0LSE
657397.00 15:56:5100058602653TRLO0LSE
349397.00 15:56:5100058602654TRLO0LSE
362398.00 16:10:3900058603916TRLO0LSE
148398.00 16:10:3900058603917TRLO0LSE
185398.00 16:10:3900058603918TRLO0LSE
340398.00 16:10:3900058603919TRLO0LSE
400398.00 16:10:3900058603920TRLO0LSE
602398.00 16:10:3900058603921TRLO0LSE
425398.00 16:10:3900058603922TRLO0LSE
400398.00 16:10:3900058603923TRLO0LSE
400398.00 16:10:5500058603961TRLO0LSE
221398.00 16:10:5500058603962TRLO0LSE
322398.50 16:14:3900058604269TRLO0LSE
260398.50 16:14:3900058604270TRLO0LSE
678398.50 16:18:0500058604625TRLO0LSE
500398.50 16:19:0500058604778TRLO0LSE
500398.50 16:19:0500058604779TRLO0LSE
474398.50 16:19:0500058604780TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
