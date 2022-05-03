PV and other renewables supplied 100% of California's energy needs for about 15 minutes on April 30.From pv magazine USA According to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the US state hit a big milestone in its energy transition on April 29 by achieving 100% renewable energy supplies for a brief period. For about 15 minutes, the state's energy demand was matched by a 101% supply availability of renewable energy - most of it supplied by solar. This is a glimpse into the state's emissions-free future that it envisions, and a huge accomplishment when considering California as a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...