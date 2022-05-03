Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Hester



03.05.2022 / 08:00



Managers' transactions - Hester Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

2 May 2022 at 09.00 EET Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: HESTER, STEPHEN

Position: MEMBER OF THE BOARD

Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13747/9/12 Transaction date: 2022-04-29

Venue: CHIX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,163 Unit price: 9.56650 EUR (2): Volume: 12,146 Unit price: 9.56650 EUR (3): Volume: 10,034 Unit price: 9.56650 EUR (4): Volume: 10,683 Unit price: 9.56650 EUR (5): Volume: 611 Unit price: 9.56800 EUR Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 53,637 Volume weighted average price: 9.56652 EUR Transaction date: 2022-04-29

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Transaction details

(1): Volume: 623 Unit price: 9.56400 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 623 Volume weighted average price: 9.56400 EUR For further information regarding Managers' transactions: Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749 The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 EET on 2 May 2022. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

End of Media Release

