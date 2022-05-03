Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 08:10
ESW Management: "Horrorscope" - The Graphic Novel - is headed for TV

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Horrorscope," a novel that was adapted from the original book by Brian Evans and has received rave reviews, including from Kirkus Reviews, will be a TV series, according to ESW Management.