Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 April 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.154 GBP0.972 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.140 GBP0.954 GBP0.964114 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.147531

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 707,984,711 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 500 1.154 XDUB 08:41:30 00058574133TRLO0 507 1.154 XDUB 08:41:30 00058574134TRLO0 339 1.154 XDUB 08:41:30 00058574135TRLO0 6052 1.152 XDUB 08:51:44 00058574604TRLO0 7414 1.152 XDUB 08:51:44 00058574605TRLO0 8850 1.150 XDUB 09:07:50 00058575757TRLO0 68 1.150 XDUB 09:07:50 00058575758TRLO0 18 1.150 XDUB 09:07:50 00058575759TRLO0 6688 1.150 XDUB 09:08:30 00058575792TRLO0 6587 1.150 XDUB 09:11:30 00058576032TRLO0 5188 1.152 XDUB 09:59:50 00058578544TRLO0 480 1.152 XDUB 09:59:50 00058578545TRLO0 5878 1.150 XDUB 10:10:02 00058578888TRLO0 681 1.142 XDUB 11:16:39 00058581987TRLO0 4885 1.142 XDUB 11:23:01 00058582211TRLO0 1750 1.142 XDUB 11:23:01 00058582212TRLO0 5615 1.140 XDUB 11:29:20 00058582536TRLO0 1750 1.142 XDUB 11:47:24 00058583641TRLO0 691 1.142 XDUB 12:04:32 00058584492TRLO0 3120 1.150 XDUB 13:08:50 00058587746TRLO0 3525 1.150 XDUB 13:08:50 00058587747TRLO0 3120 1.150 XDUB 13:08:50 00058587749TRLO0 1660 1.150 XDUB 13:08:50 00058587750TRLO0 3120 1.150 XDUB 13:08:50 00058587751TRLO0 3120 1.150 XDUB 13:08:50 00058587752TRLO0 759 1.148 XDUB 13:30:08 00058588920TRLO0 2800 1.148 XDUB 13:30:08 00058588921TRLO0 2666 1.148 XDUB 13:30:08 00058588922TRLO0 2456 1.146 XDUB 13:36:41 00058589448TRLO0 1148 1.146 XDUB 13:36:41 00058589449TRLO0 3120 1.146 XDUB 13:50:21 00058590046TRLO0 3120 1.146 XDUB 13:57:22 00058590307TRLO0 3120 1.146 XDUB 14:03:51 00058590621TRLO0 1700 1.146 XDUB 14:03:51 00058590622TRLO0 1393 1.146 XDUB 14:03:51 00058590623TRLO0 465 1.146 XDUB 14:03:51 00058590624TRLO0 3120 1.146 XDUB 14:11:59 00058591217TRLO0 3120 1.146 XDUB 14:19:11 00058591715TRLO0 1469 1.146 XDUB 14:19:11 00058591716TRLO0 1540 1.146 XDUB 14:24:09 00058592085TRLO0 3120 1.146 XDUB 14:28:51 00058592525TRLO0 1455 1.146 XDUB 14:28:51 00058592526TRLO0 1552 1.146 XDUB 14:33:49 00058593321TRLO0 1750 1.146 XDUB 14:33:49 00058593322TRLO0 1878 1.146 XDUB 14:33:49 00058593323TRLO0 1750 1.152 XDUB 14:47:51 00058595074TRLO0 1379 1.152 XDUB 14:47:51 00058595075TRLO0 1951 1.150 XDUB 14:49:58 00058595350TRLO0 883 1.150 XDUB 14:49:58 00058595351TRLO0 3055 1.150 XDUB 14:49:58 00058595352TRLO0 2011 1.148 XDUB 14:58:11 00058596656TRLO0 2099 1.148 XDUB 14:58:11 00058596657TRLO0 1432 1.148 XDUB 15:08:33 00058597639TRLO0 4360 1.148 XDUB 15:08:33 00058597640TRLO0 18 1.140 XDUB 15:27:01 00058599631TRLO0 1805 1.140 XDUB 15:29:04 00058599823TRLO0 3840 1.140 XDUB 15:29:04 00058599824TRLO0 1750 1.140 XDUB 15:29:21 00058599856TRLO0 836 1.140 XDUB 15:29:21 00058599857TRLO0 1298 1.140 XDUB 15:29:21 00058599858TRLO0 1070 1.140 XDUB 15:29:21 00058599859TRLO0 1808 1.140 XDUB 15:44:51 00058601451TRLO0 1225 1.140 XDUB 15:44:51 00058601452TRLO0 3331 1.140 XDUB 15:44:51 00058601453TRLO0 200 1.140 XDUB 15:44:51 00058601454TRLO0 2800 1.146 XDUB 16:15:44 00058604370TRLO0 3515 1.146 XDUB 16:15:44 00058604371TRLO0 2800 1.152 XDUB 16:22:31 00058605242TRLO0 3796 1.152 XDUB 16:22:31 00058605243TRLO0 2631 1.154 XDUB 16:23:18 00058605364TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 790 97.20 XLON 08:41:24 00058574124TRLO0 2400 96.80 XLON 08:51:44 00058574606TRLO0 1173 96.80 XLON 08:51:44 00058574607TRLO0 5000 96.80 XLON 09:08:54 00058575811TRLO0 696 96.80 XLON 09:08:54 00058575812TRLO0 2000 97.20 XLON 09:59:50 00058578546TRLO0 3774 97.00 XLON 09:59:50 00058578547TRLO0 2000 97.20 XLON 09:59:50 00058578548TRLO0 2000 97.20 XLON 09:59:50 00058578549TRLO0 2000 96.40 XLON 10:17:46 00058579351TRLO0 2000 96.20 XLON 11:15:16 00058581899TRLO0 2000 96.20 XLON 11:15:35 00058581913TRLO0 155 96.10 XLON 12:36:51 00058585978TRLO0 523 96.40 XLON 12:56:40 00058587005TRLO0

