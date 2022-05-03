Adactus launches customer service suite for independent hospitality and small business owners

LONDON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adactus, which has 20 years transforming some of the biggest names in hospitality from TGI Fridays, Pizza Hut Restaurants to the Pride of Britain Hotels, has launched a new suite of customer service solutions for independent hospitality and small business owners to build personalised, connected customer experiences.

"Whether you're a restaurant, hotel, hairdressers or vets, the challenge for smaller or independent businesses is competing against the larger chains when it comes to delivering a customised service that today's customers expect," said Scott Muncaster, Managing Director of Adactus. "From the point of booking to the after-sales service, customers want brands to interact with them, expecting a tailored experience that they're in control of however, this often means significant IT investment and a variable monthly cost."

Now the technology specialist has adapted and developed its tried and tested software for smaller businesses, launching a range of configured, easy-to-use and implement products available on a fixed monthly fee - Adactus Orders, Adactus Reservations, and Adactus Intelligence.

Users can get a single view of their customer with Adactus Intelligence. A stand-alone product or used in conjunction with Adactus Reservations and Adactus Orders for a more powerful combination, it tracks how customers are using brands through integration with all touchpoints, from website, social media, instore WiFi, to ordering and reservation systems. Intelligence flags an individual's preferences and gives businesses the permission and insight to continue a personalised and relevant customer conversation.

Continued Scott, "Our technology has and still supports the enterprise sector however, our vision has been to offer our products to smaller businesses to compete and grow. We offer an affordable and consistent monthly rate so users know where they are on costs while the software adds value to your service.

"Our reservation systems mean businesses can capture sales that might of otherwise been lost, whether that's a customer that wants the certainty of pre-booking or so staff can add a customer to a waitlist. Our ordering system from order-at-table, delivery, collection or kiosk, allows customers to manage the pace of their visit.

"Through every order or reservation businesses capture valuable customer intelligence, informing where, when, and how each individual likes to interact with your business so you can keep tailoring your communications and add value to their experience. For example, a vegan customer wants to know when it's a vegan day or, if you know your customer enjoys that glass of champagne on arrival you can be ready, leaving a positive, long-lasting impression. Now businesses, no matter how large or small, have reliable and accurate technology to do this."

